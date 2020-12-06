Thomas "RHINO" MoritzWaukesha - Born to Eternal Life on December 4, 2020 at age 70. Lovingly survived by his long time partner Sharon Janke. Dear brother of Marlene Robert and Kathy (Bob) Seeber. He will be loved, remembered and missed by Sharon's children: Bob (Corrissa) and Chris (Jamie), grandchildren: Tommy, Zoe, Nathan, Brittany and Brandon, great grand daughter: Desaray. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and Eugene, grandpa Frank Thomas Moritz, and by his siblings Jeannie Marose, Barbara Moritz and Jackie McGee.Rhino loved to play baseball in the Tavern League for the Bourdo's in New Berlin. They were Division Champions in 1981 & 1982. He made many friendships during his career as a Miller Beer Delivery driver. He was a long time Muskego native and enjoyed the community and helping others. In his free time he relaxed up north at the camper surrounded by family and friends. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and enjoyed time spent there.Visitation will be held at the Max Sass Funeral Home - Westwood Chapel on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Rural Home Cemetery in Big Bend, WI.