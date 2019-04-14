|
|
Tallar, Thomas N. Thomas (Tom) N. Tallar, 70, formerly of West Allis, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN after a courageous battle against esophageal cancer. Loving husband of Barb. Dear father of Matt Tallar, MD and Shelly (CJ) Batchelor. Step-father to Andi (Elmer) Thompson, Tony Worley, and Holly Phillips (Alan Vaughn). Sister to Judi (late John) Scheets. Also survived by his children's mother, Sue, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and other relatives and friends. Tom was a retired engineer from Nissan. He was a Harley enthusiast, and enjoyed long road trips on the bike with his wife. He loved working in the yard and being in warm weather. Tom had a huge heart and was very generous. He will be greatly missed, especially by his furry cat, Anna. Until we meet again; we love you and miss you. At Tom's request, no service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019