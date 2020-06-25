Thomas Nicholas "Chop" YoungMilwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen Cooper and William Nicholas Young, beloved aunt Dottie and sister in law Peggy Young. Tom is survived by his brother, Alex Young and other family and friends. Chop will be missed by his extended family at Peace of Mind Funeral Home, Yonke & Son Funeral Home, Serenity Funeral Home and all the funeral homes he worked at in his long career as a funeral director and embalmer. A Memorial Gathering will be held at the funeral home Sunday June 28th from 12PM until time of services at 3PM. "Chop left a void in many peoples hearts that can not be filled, please raise a toast in Chops memory.