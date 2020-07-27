Thomas P. Frank Sr.
Died peacefully surrounded by family members on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Age 90 years. Beloved husband for 69 years of Esther (nee Zrinsky). Loving dad of Jean Frank, Thomas Jr. (Colleen) Frank, Bobbie-Ann (Robert) Rosenbaum, Sue (the late Larry) Aussem and David (Karen) Frank. Cherished grandpa of Christoper (Michelle) Zastrow and Mathew (Chrystine) Zastrow; Lamar (Kelly) Seabrooks and Thomas III (Lauren) Frank; Rachel (Ryan) Leino and Rebecca Rosenbaum; Bryce Frank and Wyatt Frank Further survived by 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and 13 siblings.
Ledge worked for 42 years at GE Hotpoint and a combined 27 years in security at Sears, T.A. Chapman's and Kohls Department Stores. Throughout his life Ledge was well known as a three sport athlete. In his later years, he enjoyed equally watching his children and grandchildren play their sports.
Per his request no services will be held. If desired, memorials to Wounded Warrior Project
are appreciated.
"It Is Sad When The People Who Gave You The Best Memories…Become A Memory."