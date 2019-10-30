Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas P. O'Rourke Sr. Notice
Thomas P. O'Rourke Sr.

Butler

- Of Butler. Passed peacefully on October 30, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Therese (nee Gundrum). Loving father of Thomas Jr., Daniel (Shelly), Diana Qualman and Gerald (Linda). Proud grandpa of 9. Great-grandpa of 4. Brother of Gary (Karen).

Visitation will be Sunday November 3, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 12pm until time of service at 2pm.

Tom retired from Globe Contractors after many years of dedicated service. He was a longtime member of the Laborers Union Local 113.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
