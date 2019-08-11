|
Olszyk, Monsignor Thomas P. Born to eternal life August 7, 2019 at the age of 74 years. Ordained May 21, 1971. Associate pastor at St. Helen and St John Kanty. He was a chaplain in the United States Air Force from 1978 - 2001 achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was Judicial Vicar for the Military Archdiocese in Washington DC from 2006 - 2014. Preceded in death by his parents Ted and Esther Olszyk. He is further survived by cousins from the Olszyk, Kobza, and Losiniecki families, and countless friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14, at 11:00AM at Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center. 3501 S. Lake Dr. St. Francis. Visitation will be held from 9:30AM - 10:45AM. For the interment, we will meet at Mount Olivet Cemetery after the Mass. 3801 W. Morgan Ave. Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019