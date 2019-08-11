Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center
3501 S. Lake Dr.
St. Francis, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center
3501 S. Lake Dr.
St. Francis, WI
Interment
Following Services
Mount Olivet Cemetery
3801 W. Morgan Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
Monsignor Thomas P. Olszyk


1971 - 2019
Monsignor Thomas P. Olszyk
Olszyk, Monsignor Thomas P. Born to eternal life August 7, 2019 at the age of 74 years. Ordained May 21, 1971. Associate pastor at St. Helen and St John Kanty. He was a chaplain in the United States Air Force from 1978 - 2001 achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was Judicial Vicar for the Military Archdiocese in Washington DC from 2006 - 2014. Preceded in death by his parents Ted and Esther Olszyk. He is further survived by cousins from the Olszyk, Kobza, and Losiniecki families, and countless friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14, at 11:00AM at Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center. 3501 S. Lake Dr. St. Francis. Visitation will be held from 9:30AM - 10:45AM. For the interment, we will meet at Mount Olivet Cemetery after the Mass. 3801 W. Morgan Ave. Milwaukee.

