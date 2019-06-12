Services
Legacy Funeral Services
2974 Main St
East Troy, WI 53120
(262) 642-5057
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cotter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Patrick Cotter

Notice Condolences Flowers

Thomas Patrick Cotter Notice
Cotter, Thomas Patrick Found peace Monday June 10, 2019 at the age of 90 yrs. He is survived by his sister Annabelle Jack, three daughters Elizabeth (Robert) Entwistle, Catherine Cotter, Margaret (Patrick) Kennedy and one son Michael (Julie) Cotter. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Thomas was preceded in death by his Parents, his infant sister Patricia, his beloved wife of 43 years Mary Lou (nee Haverty) Cotter, and his eldest son, John Cotter. Visitation will be Friday, June 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Legacy Funeral Services in East Troy, Wisconsin. Funeral Mass to be held on Saturday, June 15th at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in East Troy. 12:00 p.m. with a visitation from 11 until the time of mass. Interment at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Montello, Wisconsin will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cotter Memorial Athletic Fund of St. Peter's School will be used to help rebuild a community baseball diamond honoring our Dad's love of the game. Legacy Funeral Services East Troy, Wi (262)642-5057
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline