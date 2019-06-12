|
Cotter, Thomas Patrick Found peace Monday June 10, 2019 at the age of 90 yrs. He is survived by his sister Annabelle Jack, three daughters Elizabeth (Robert) Entwistle, Catherine Cotter, Margaret (Patrick) Kennedy and one son Michael (Julie) Cotter. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Thomas was preceded in death by his Parents, his infant sister Patricia, his beloved wife of 43 years Mary Lou (nee Haverty) Cotter, and his eldest son, John Cotter. Visitation will be Friday, June 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Legacy Funeral Services in East Troy, Wisconsin. Funeral Mass to be held on Saturday, June 15th at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in East Troy. 12:00 p.m. with a visitation from 11 until the time of mass. Interment at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Montello, Wisconsin will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cotter Memorial Athletic Fund of St. Peter's School will be used to help rebuild a community baseball diamond honoring our Dad's love of the game. Legacy Funeral Services East Troy, Wi (262)642-5057
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019