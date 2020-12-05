1/1
Thomas Paul Damm
1937 - 2020
Thomas Paul Damm

Born May 31, 1937 in Racine, Wisconsin to George and Clara Damm.

Tom passed into the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ on December 4th, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Barbara (Blake) and their 3 children: Kelly (Ronald) Oard, Thomas (Jacqueline) Damm and Kara (Michael) Bryan; his sister Karen (Clark) Lewis; his grandchildren Samantha Oard, Alexander Oard, Madeline Bryan and August Bryan and his great granddaughter Seraphina Merriott.

Tom was a busy man, he probably enjoyed too many things: School - UW Madison BS 1959; Northeastern University 1972 and 10 years of auditing at UW Milwaukee after he retired for the 2nd time. He had 3 separate careers: First as a Naval Aviator, then 28 years with Allen-Bradley/Rockwell Automation and finally 10 more years as owner of a direct mail auto racing business.

Building and remodeling was something that he and Barbara really enjoyed doing together. Evidence of this can be found in Milwaukee, Boston and Florida. When not working, going to school or working on a house, Tom could be found traveling, skiing, on the golf course or singing in the choir at Lumen Christi Church. It was a fun-filled, full life while he was with us.

Family will greet friends from 10:30 to 11:00 AM at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, corner of 2750 W. Mequon Road, at the corner of Range Line Road, Mequon followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow the Mass at Lumen Christi Cemetery. Tom's mass will be live streamed. To view the link please see Tom's obituary at www.feerickfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations in Tom's name may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee (www.bgcmilwaukee.org) or Lumen Christi Church (www.lumenchristiparish.org).








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
