Thomas Peter Glynn
Passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, at age 78. Loving husband of Betty (nee Frey). Beloved brother of Terrance Glynn. Dear brother-in-law of Donna (Gerald) Thompson and Mary (James) Mulleady. Special relative and former legal guardian of Susan Martine. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his siblings Richard (Phyllis), James, Mary (Robert) Bortoluzzi, and Timothy (Betty) Glynn.
Tom was a proud veteran and received the Army Commendation Medal. He was a past employee of Teledyne WI Motors, and later the owner of Tom's Pushcarts and the Plaza Shop. He also was a vendor at popular fairs and markets in the area. Over the years, Tom was very active in many charitable and civic organizations including the West Allis Jaycees, and he helped establish the WI Special Olympics and the West Allis Paramedic Program. Tom was a true Irishman with a gregarious personality who loved talking with people, and loved life.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, on Friday, June 5, from 9-1045AM. Service 11AM. Committal to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to WI Northern Access Special Olympics.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.