Thomas Peter Glynn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Peter Glynn

Passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, at age 78. Loving husband of Betty (nee Frey). Beloved brother of Terrance Glynn. Dear brother-in-law of Donna (Gerald) Thompson and Mary (James) Mulleady. Special relative and former legal guardian of Susan Martine. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his siblings Richard (Phyllis), James, Mary (Robert) Bortoluzzi, and Timothy (Betty) Glynn.

Tom was a proud veteran and received the Army Commendation Medal. He was a past employee of Teledyne WI Motors, and later the owner of Tom's Pushcarts and the Plaza Shop. He also was a vendor at popular fairs and markets in the area. Over the years, Tom was very active in many charitable and civic organizations including the West Allis Jaycees, and he helped establish the WI Special Olympics and the West Allis Paramedic Program. Tom was a true Irishman with a gregarious personality who loved talking with people, and loved life.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, on Friday, June 5, from 9-1045AM. Service 11AM. Committal to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to WI Northern Access Special Olympics.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Service
11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved