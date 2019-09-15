|
|
Thomas Quinn
Jackson - Thomas J. Quinn of Jackson, formerly of Wauwatosa, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital at age of 69 years. He was born on July 17, 1950 in Milwaukee to the late Neal and Elaine (McLaughlin) Quinn.
He attended school in the Milwaukee area, graduating from Wauwatosa East High School with the Class of 1968. He then went on to attend St. Norbert College in DePere, earning a bachelor's degree.
For many years, Tom worked in retail clothing stores. Prior to his retirement, he worked at the formers Sonny's Men's Clothing store in Milwaukee.
Those who knew Tom will remember his Irish wit, his dry sense of humor and his love of Jeopardy.
Survivors include his beloved sister Kathleen (Steve) Burgert; 4 nieces: Elizabeth Burgert, Theresa (Eric) Stocking, Stephanie Hawes and Molly (David) Pinõn; 1 nephew Kristopher (Angela) Witt; other relatives and friends.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Schmidt Funeral Home, N168 W20135 Main St in Jackson on Tuesday, September 24 beginning at 2 p.m. with memorial services to follow at 3 p.m. Burial of the cremated remains will be at a later date in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Montello.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to the or the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation.
Tom's family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Jackson Crossings for the exceptional care given to Tom for the past 3 years.
On-line guestbook and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com. 262-677-4993
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019