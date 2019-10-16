|
|
Thomas R. Brophy
Hartland - Found Peace on October 15, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved husband to Martha for 51 years. Loving father of Colleen (Shannon) McGlocklin, Karie (Anthony) Lowe, Brian (Jamie) and Adam (Jenni) Brophy. Proud grandfather to 9 grandchildren. Survived by 8 siblings, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brother Robert.
Visitation Monday October 21, 2019 at St. Anthony of the Lake Church, W280 N2101 Prospect Ave in Pewaukee, from 9AM until of the Memorial Mass at 11AM. The family request that gifts in memory of Tom be made to the WCTC Foundation
to benefit the "The Thomas and Martha Brophy Family Fund".
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019