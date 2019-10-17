Services
Thomas R. Dallmann
Thomas R. Dallmann Age 71, at peace on October 16th, 2019.

Loving husband of Sherrie for 47 years. Beloved father of Christine Dallmann and Michael (Maggie) Dallmann. Proud grandpa of Samantha and Nathan Dallmann. Dear brother of Sharon (Carl) Munson, and son-in-law of Violet Ciernik. Further survived by his nieces and their families, other relatives, and many, many friends.

Tom was an active member and former trustee of the Milwaukee Numismatic Society, former president of the Midwest Chapter of the International Bank Note Society, and enjoyed target shooting with his buddies.

A special thank you to the Acute Inpatient Rehab Unit 4 South at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital and Clement Manor Rehab Facility Rose Unit for the care he was shown during his times there.

Per Tom's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. A Celebration of his Life may take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please just remember the wonderful times and memories you shared with Tom.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
