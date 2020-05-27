Thomas R. Doheny
Found peace on May 23, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mary Doheny (nee McKernan) and siblings Theresa Bruss, James Doheny and Kathleen Mayer. Loving father of Jennifer Doheny and Sarah Doheny (Adam Swett). Dear grandfather of William H. Peter. Brother of Joan (Robert) Mayer, Mary (nee Doheny) Paulin, Charles (Catherine) Doheny, Daniel (Rachel) Doheny and Patricia Doheny. Further loved by his uncle Rev. Thomas Doheny, his special friends Janet Doheny, Clive Extence and David Cross, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Thomas was a proud member of Iron Workers Local 8 for 50 years. In lieu of flowers, consider a random act of kindness in Tom's name or a contribution to the charity of your choice.
A Service will be held at a later date.
Thank you to the staff at Brookfield Rehab and Asera Care for their care and kindness.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2020.