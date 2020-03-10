|
Thomas R. "Tom" Dunbar
Passed away March 9, 2020, age 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Lavone. Step father of Thomas (Laura) Delonay and Judith Spenner (Daniel Siegel). Grandfather of Michael Spenner, Scott (Laura) Spenner, Kevin (Holly) Delonay and Lisa Delonay (fiance Harrison Luongtran. Great grandfather of Jacob, Elizabeth, Fischer, Torin and Lidi. Brother of Ann Regar, Sally (Al) Testolin and the late Robert and the late James. Tom is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Mon. March 16, from 11 AM - 1 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, with Funeral Service at 1 PM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the VA Palliative Care team, % Don Weir. The family would like to extend special thanks to the care team on 9C North at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center for the love and care given to our beloved Tom.
