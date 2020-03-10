Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dunbar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. "Tom" Dunbar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas R. "Tom" Dunbar Notice
Thomas R. "Tom" Dunbar

Passed away March 9, 2020, age 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Lavone. Step father of Thomas (Laura) Delonay and Judith Spenner (Daniel Siegel). Grandfather of Michael Spenner, Scott (Laura) Spenner, Kevin (Holly) Delonay and Lisa Delonay (fiance Harrison Luongtran. Great grandfather of Jacob, Elizabeth, Fischer, Torin and Lidi. Brother of Ann Regar, Sally (Al) Testolin and the late Robert and the late James. Tom is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Mon. March 16, from 11 AM - 1 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, with Funeral Service at 1 PM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the VA Palliative Care team, % Don Weir. The family would like to extend special thanks to the care team on 9C North at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center for the love and care given to our beloved Tom.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline