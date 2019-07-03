Fischer, Thomas R. "Tom" Age 86. Passed away peacefully in his home on June 24th surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Doris (nee Gruener) for 65 years. Cherished father of Michael (Jan), Timothy (the late Kathy), Mary (Keith) Orcholski, Doreen (Corinna) Fischer, and (the late) Cynthia. Loving grandfather of Kelly, Adam, Amy, Lisa, Angela, Stephanie, Isaac, N, Sam, Erika, and Tyler. Great-grandpa of 11 with one on the way. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his 3 brothers and 2 sisters. US Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict. A devout Catholic, he was a founding member of Saint Sylvester's Catholic Parish of South Milwaukee. He was an avid golfer, getting a hole-in-1 at Grant Park's 18th hole. A visitation will be held on Wednesday July 10th at Divine Mercy Parish, 800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee, WI 53172, from 10am to 11am followed by a memorial mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Divine Mercy Parish or EWTN are appreciated. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Thomas is now playing peek-a-boo with his daughter Cynthia in Heaven.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019