|
|
Thomas R. Gehm
Greenfield - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, December 15, 2019, age 77 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Janice (nee Luzar) for 38 years. Brother of Robert (Jacquelyn) Gehm. Brother-in-law of James (Diane) Luzar. Uncle of Kristi (Jonathan) Engelken, Matthew (Angela) Luzar, Robert Gehm and Lisa (Mike) Kelley. Dear papa of furry friend Sophie. Also survived by great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church (8500 W. Coldspring Rd.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM. Private entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Retired employee of Wisconsin Motors and Foley & Lardner Law Office. Member of USPEH Chorus, St. John's Choir, Slovenian Union of America #43, SNPJ Badgers #584 and KSKJ St. John's Lodge #65. In lieu of flowers, memorial to St. John the Evangelist Church or Slovenian Union of America #43 appreciated. Thank You to Vitas - Ruth Hospice for Tom's loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 18, 2019