Knaack, Thomas R. Of Menomonee Falls, February 20,2019, Age 68 years. Beloved husband of Debbie (Nee Fox). Loving father of Monica, Laura (Mike) Vuolo and Brian Knaack. Proud "Buppa" of Myles, Hailey, Kayla, Dawson, Wesley and Macey. Dear son-in-law of Roz and the late Dick Fox. Dear brother of John (Elisabeth), Jim (late Linda) and Ken (Jean) Knaack. Preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Angeline. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Sunday February 24 at 3PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation Sunday 1PM until time of the Service. Private burial St. Mary's Church Cemetery, Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated. The Knaack Family would like to give a "Special Thanks" to the staff and nurses at Froedtert Hospital especially the CVICU Unit for all the care they gave to Tom.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019