Thomas R. Manzke



Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, May 3, 2020, age 65 years. Loving uncle of David (Brittany) Manzke. Brother of the late Edward (Antonia) and the late Mark Manzke. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment St. Matthias Cemetery. Retired employee of the City of Milwaukee - Electrical Division. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Matthias Church appreciated.













