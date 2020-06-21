Thomas R. ManzkeMilwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, May 3, 2020, age 65 years. Loving uncle of David (Brittany) Manzke. Brother of the late Edward (Antonia) and the late Mark Manzke. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation at the Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis, Monday June 22, 2020 9AM-11AM. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthias Church. Interment St. Matthias Cemetery. Retired employee of the City of Milwaukee - Electrical Division. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Matthias Church appreciated.