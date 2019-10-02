Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas R. Pampel

Thomas R. Pampel Notice
Thomas R. Pampel

Milwaukee - Age 72, passed away Friday, September 27th, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Jodi), brothers Gary (Carol) and Dennis (Rita), nieces, nephews & cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter & Velma. (nee Erpenbach).

A celebration of life service and military honors will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, October 5th, at the Funeral Home, preceded by visitation from 11am-2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
