Thomas R. Pampel
Milwaukee - Age 72, passed away Friday, September 27th, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Jodi), brothers Gary (Carol) and Dennis (Rita), nieces, nephews & cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter & Velma. (nee Erpenbach).
A celebration of life service and military honors will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, October 5th, at the Funeral Home, preceded by visitation from 11am-2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019