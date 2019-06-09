|
Murtaugh, Thomas Rawson Thomas Rawson Murtaugh, 82 of Menomonee Falls, WI passed away peacefully with family by his side on June 3, 2019. Tom was born to Ursula Isabella (Netzinger) Murtaugh and James Francis Murtaugh on July 25, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI. Tom lived in or near Milwaukee most of his life. After graduating high school at St. John's Cathedral, he went on to get an Associate's degree in Telecasting at Milwaukee Institute of Technology and worked as a TV Floorman before serving in the Army, where he operated an Amateur Radio station under the Military Affiliate Radio System in Germany and was honorably discharged as Specialist. Tom had many interesting jobs throughout his life, had a great work ethic and was a very creative man. He loved, and was proud of, being a television Director and Producer at WISN, a manager at Budget Office Furniture and a photographer. While working at WISN, Tom produced a two-hour stage show and raised money for wounded Marines and Navy personnel at the Great Lakes Hospital in Chicago for three years. An Amateur Radio Operator since 1952, Tom was a member of various radio clubs, a founding member of LEFROG Radio Club, was granted Amateur Extra Class Radio Operator Privileges from the FCC and was always looking for the best place to put up an antenna. As a passionate semi-professional photographer; this was a job he never retired from. Tom loved to grill in any season, tell stories, make people laugh and listen to classical music while enjoying a glass of wine. Tom's humor and quick wit will be missed by all who knew him, especially his loving daughters Heather Murtaugh (Thomas Smith) of Oconomowoc, Jill Murtaugh (Andrew Dunlap) of San Antonio, TX, sister Geraldine A. Dondero of Milwaukee, brother James E. Murtaugh (Mary) of Milwaukee, special friend Mary Ellen, many nieces, nephews and friends. Tom is preceded in death by his beloved wife Sonja M. Rabago; brother-in-law Kenneth Patrick Dondero, brother John Kelly Murtaugh and his parents. Visitation will be on Friday, June 14th at St. James Historic Chapel at W220N6588 Town Line Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 at 10 AM until the funeral mass at 12 PM. Burial will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on June 21st. Tom's family would like to thank all of the staff at the View at Pine Ridge in Oconomowoc and the Aurora medical team for their compassionate and loving care of Tom. Memorial donations may be made to The or s Family Support charities. W9VBQ- SK
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019