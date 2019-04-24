|
Brown, Thomas Robert Thomas R Brown, 75, of Watertown, passed away on April 22, 2019. Born on July 17th, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI, son of Robert and Myrtle Brown. Former member of Sherwood Forest Archery Club and Watertown Country Club. Survived by his wife Linda, sons Jason (Julie), Chad (Neelye), daughter Lorrie (John), 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday April 28th from 1-4 pm at Watertown Country Club, 1340 N Water St, Watertown. For further inquires please visit www.cremationsocietyofmadison.com or phone 608-237-6116.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019