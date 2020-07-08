1/
Thomas Robert Driggett Sr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Driggett

Thomas Robert Driggett Sr, passed away at his home in Hubertus on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born in Milwaukee on May 29th, 1940 to parents George and Eda Driggett. He was raised in Wisconsin and graduated from Shorewood High School in 1958. On June 12th, 1965 Thomas married the love of his life, Beverly Ann Gingle. He served his country as a member of the Air Force Reserves. Thomas was a motivated entrepreneur and ran several successful businesses in his life, including a Schwinn bicycle dealership for over 25 years. He branched out into automotive repair in 1980, doing mounting, balancing, front-end alignments, brakes, and exhaust work in the back of his bike shop. In 1984, he opened Menomonee Falls' first 10 minute oil change; and later, in 1996, he opened the Golden Eagle Car Wash. In 2000 he began driving tour buses until his retirement in 2010 when he began his part-time passion of teaching concealed carry for Wisconsin residents, and he continued to do this until his passing. He was involved with Germantown Kiwanis and was a lifetime NRA member. Thomas loved hunting, fishing, and anything to do with the outdoors.

Thomas is survived by his loving children; Christopher (Lisa) Driggett, Lori Ann (Dave) Roberts, Rebecca Lynn (D.J.) Bracey, and Thomas Robert (Erika) Driggett Jr; and his beloved grandchildren, Ryan, Nathan, Caitlin, Jake, Mitchell, Elizabeth, and Lillian.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Eda Driggett; his siblings, George and Barbara; and his wife, Beverly.

A memorial service will be held for Thomas at a later date.

Memorials are appreciated to the American Heart Association, and the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved