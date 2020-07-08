Thomas Driggett
Thomas Robert Driggett Sr, passed away at his home in Hubertus on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born in Milwaukee on May 29th, 1940 to parents George and Eda Driggett. He was raised in Wisconsin and graduated from Shorewood High School in 1958. On June 12th, 1965 Thomas married the love of his life, Beverly Ann Gingle. He served his country as a member of the Air Force Reserves. Thomas was a motivated entrepreneur and ran several successful businesses in his life, including a Schwinn bicycle dealership for over 25 years. He branched out into automotive repair in 1980, doing mounting, balancing, front-end alignments, brakes, and exhaust work in the back of his bike shop. In 1984, he opened Menomonee Falls' first 10 minute oil change; and later, in 1996, he opened the Golden Eagle Car Wash. In 2000 he began driving tour buses until his retirement in 2010 when he began his part-time passion of teaching concealed carry for Wisconsin residents, and he continued to do this until his passing. He was involved with Germantown Kiwanis and was a lifetime NRA member. Thomas loved hunting, fishing, and anything to do with the outdoors.
Thomas is survived by his loving children; Christopher (Lisa) Driggett, Lori Ann (Dave) Roberts, Rebecca Lynn (D.J.) Bracey, and Thomas Robert (Erika) Driggett Jr; and his beloved grandchildren, Ryan, Nathan, Caitlin, Jake, Mitchell, Elizabeth, and Lillian.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Eda Driggett; his siblings, George and Barbara; and his wife, Beverly.
A memorial service will be held for Thomas at a later date.
Memorials are appreciated to the American Heart Association
and the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
