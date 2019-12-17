Services
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
Dousman, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
Dousman, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Roy Weber


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Roy Weber Notice
Thomas Roy Weber of Delafield, age 73, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 with family by his side. He was born on March 21, 1946 in Sheboygan to Wilford and Phyllis Weber.

He was an elementary school teacher in Brookfield for 32 years. His second career was as a parent educator for The Parenting Network in Milwaukee. for more than a decade. Tom had a positive impact on everyone he knew and worked with.

Tom was a private pilot, who loved the beauty and freedom of flight, and enjoyed spending time with and especially traveling with his family.

Tom is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Gretchen and Karla; granddaughters, Leah and Scarlett; brother, Michael (Linda); nephew, Rich (Carol) and Tim (Christen); and niece, Jessica (Nate). He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phil; and sister-in-law, Joan.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Dousman, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial at St. John Chrysostom Cemetery in Delafield, following a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Milwaukee Public Museum Docent Program, 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233, to honor his time there as a Docent in the European Village.

The family would like to thank Dr. Laura Raftery and the team at Oconomowoc Cancer Center.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline