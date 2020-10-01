Thomas S. StelterMilwaukee - Passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's at the age of 83.Thomas was born on November 8, 1936 in Milwaukee to Ann and Sylvester Stelter. He graduated from Pulaski High School and later the University of Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Army and retired as a Captain. He was an avid skier and golfer and was involved in the Vagabond Ski Club and the National Ski Patrol.Tom is preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert (Marni) Stelter, sister Therese Stelter and sister and brother-in-law Carol Ann and Joseph Nowak.Thomas is survived by his children Jill (Tom) Strutt and Todd Stelter (Maureen Mueller), grandson Kyle Coates, former wife and friend Claudia Stelter. Also survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends including Christian and Brennan Mueller.A sincere thank you to the staff at Autumn Leaves in Franklin and Allay Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Tom.A Mass of Christian Burial to be held Friday, October 9th at 11:00 amSt. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Greendale, WI.