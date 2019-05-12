Services
Thomas Schubring

Thomas Schubring Notice
Schubring, Thomas Tom passed away peacefully April 3, 2019, at the age of 87. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn "Suzie" for 52 years. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill and sister Susie. He is survived by his brother-in-law. Tom (Pam) Rogers and sister-in-law, Linda (David) Ryan. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Tom worked for Thiem Corporation for 30 years and was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He loved his sports cars, playing tennis, water skiing, reading, traveling and spending time every winter in Puerto Vallarta. Visitation will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc from 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice and Tomorrow's Hope appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
