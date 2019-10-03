Resources
Thomas (Tom) Schuck


1943 - 2019
Thomas (Tom) Schuck
Thomas (Tom) Schuck

Oshkosh - Thomas (Tom) Schuck, 76, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully Monday, September 30th, 2019 at Edenbrook of Oshkosh. He was born in Milwaukee to the late Frederick and Margaret (Cohan) Schuck on April 10, 1943.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sheila; Sheila's daughters, Amanda (Steve) Jennings and Sarah (Ryan) Doss; granddaughters, Betty Jennings and Dorothy Doss; his son, Jim; daughter, Joni (Mark) Keller; and grandson, Joe Hauser.

His wife would like to give a special thank you to HomeCare Assistance, Edenbrook, and Heartland Hospice for their amazing care and compassion given to Tom.

Per Tom's Wishes, no service will be held.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019
