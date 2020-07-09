1/1
Thomas "Tom" Schweizer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tom" Schweizer

West Bend - Thomas R. Schweizer, 82, of West Bend passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, after a brief illness.

Beloved husband of 62 years to Sharon (nee Elliott). Tom was a retired Captain with the Wauwatosa Fire Department. He loved all sports, especially golf, and was an avid poker player. He enjoyed a vigorous debate on a multitude of topics.

Tom will always be remembered for his deep devotion, love and dedication to his children and grandchildren. He was a fixture at all of their events and activities. His greatest joy in life was their happiness and the fulfillment of all of their hopes and dreams. There was no one prouder of each of them.

If you ever needed someone to run into a burning building to save a life without a moment's hesitation or offer you a sage piece of advice at just the right moment, Tom was your person.

Loving father of Scott (Stacey Reese), Terry (Jennifer Bates) and daughter Kristin. Will be deeply missed by his seven loving grandchildren Ally Bailey (Sean), Mack, Sam, Jake and Josh Schweizer, Drake and Nadia Reese. Also survived by many other family and friends.

Preceded in death by his father William Schweizer, mother Marie Lubbers and sister Joan Lanser.

Due to current restrictions, a private memorial service will be held for Tom's family at a later date.

Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.

In Tom's honor, donations can be made in his name to the Sisters of the Divine Savior or charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Tom's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved