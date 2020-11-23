1/1
Thomas Shelby
{ "" }
Thomas Shelby

West Bend - age 75, went home to the Lord's house on Wed., Nov. 18, 2020.

Preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Felice Szulczewski.

Survived by his beloved wife, Judy; devoted father to Steven (Luann) Shelby, Daniel (Kim) Shelby, Jennifer Shelby (Matt), Michael Ramstack (Marianne), Daniel Ramstack (Beth); proud grandfather to Jessica, Nick, Ryan, Tommy, Matt, and Max; and his precious great-grandchildren. Best big brother to Phil (Jane) Shelby, Gregg Shelby, and Debbie (Jeff) Parmeter.

Funeral Service, Mon., Nov. 30 promptly at 3:30 PM at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (6869 Wildwood Rd, West Bend) with Pastor Darren Knoll presiding. Visitation at the church on Mon., Nov. 30 from 2:00 - 3:30 PM. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
