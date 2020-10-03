1/1
Thomas Stanley Jorgensen
Thomas Stanley Jorgensen

After a brief battle with cancer, Thomas Stanley Jorgensen died at the age of 71 on September 25, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Josephine (nee Sciortino) & Stanley Jorgensen, son T.J. Thomas Jr. and sister Kathy (Kurt) Brzonkala. Survived by his loving daughter Tammy (David) Ginster, brothers John, Michael, Jeffery Jorgensen, sisters Pat (Robert) Rand, Frances (Daniel) Marquardt, Valery Webb, and his longtime companion Judy Lawler. He also leaves behind six grandchildren. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
