Thomas Stewart "TJ"Brown Deer - May 27, 2020 age 23. Loving son of Dena (Daymeann) Stewart. Loving father of Chloe and a infant son, CJ. Dear brother of Daymeann Jr, DaRon and Michael Stewart. Cherished grandson of Sheila Crowder and Nikki Wackman. Preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Lee Wackman and paternal grandfather, Raymond Stewart. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.Visitation Friday, June 5 at Harder Funeral Home from 4-7 PM with a prayer service to follow at 7:00 PM. Funeral service will take place on Saturday June 6, 10:00 AM at Rise Church 8401 N. 60th Street, Brown Deer. In lieu of flowers, if desired a memorial fund will be set up for TJ's children, Chloe and CJ.