Stout, Thomas 87, died on May 8, 2019 at St Anne's Home where he received warm and tender care in his final days. Born March 20, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI, he was the son of the late Floyd and Agnes Stout, and brother of the late Mary Herber and Lois Stout. He is survived by his wife, Carol, of 62 years and his daughter, Cindy (Jim) Thomae, son Mark, daughter Monica, daughter Juliann, and son Mathew (Jamie). Also 13 grandchildren and 8, soon to be 9, great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sierra. Though he was born and raised in Milwaukee, he lived up north for many years after retirement where he enjoyed living off the land. A visitation and memorial mass will be held on Thursday May 23 at 10 am at St.Anne's, 3800 N. 92 St. Donations accepted in his memory to St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus. He will be cremated and his ashes brought to the land in northern Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019