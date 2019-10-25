Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Age 81. Passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019. Loving husband of Sharon for 60 years. Beloved father of Neilani Hoefs, Steven (Rebecca), Brett (Keri), and the late Kenny. Blessed with 6 grandchildren and 3 great-granddaughters. Dear brother of James, Bert (Debbie), the late Harold and the late Kenneth. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Thursday, October 31st from 1 to 3 PM. Service 3 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
