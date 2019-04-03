|
Street, Thomas T. Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, age 83. Loving Husband of Mary for 60 years. Cherished Dad of Beth (Mike) Witt, Michael (Jane) Street, Carissa (Kevin) Tesch and Andrea (Brent) Street. Proud Grandpa of 8 and Great Grandpa of 7. Brother of Carlene (Richard) Nadeau. Preceded in death by his sister Dorothy and brother Clyde. Further survived by other family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, April 7, 2019, 2-5PM. Additional visitation will be held at ST. AGNES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler on Monday, April 8, 2019, 10-11AM. Mass at 11AM. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice & Linden Grove for their love and care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019