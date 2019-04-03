Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Street
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas T. Street

Notice Condolences

Thomas T. Street Notice
Street, Thomas T. Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, age 83. Loving Husband of Mary for 60 years. Cherished Dad of Beth (Mike) Witt, Michael (Jane) Street, Carissa (Kevin) Tesch and Andrea (Brent) Street. Proud Grandpa of 8 and Great Grandpa of 7. Brother of Carlene (Richard) Nadeau. Preceded in death by his sister Dorothy and brother Clyde. Further survived by other family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, April 7, 2019, 2-5PM. Additional visitation will be held at ST. AGNES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler on Monday, April 8, 2019, 10-11AM. Mass at 11AM. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice & Linden Grove for their love and care.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now