|
|
Thomas Thelen
West Bend - age 89 of West Bend, April 1, 2020. Loving husband of Gladys (nee Boden). Dear father of Gary (Carol), Michael (Susan), Linda (Richard) Goeden and Alan (special friend Bonnie Kolbe). Further survived by 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Tom worked for Wisconsin Electric for many years. Private family burial will take place with a public memorial service at a later date. For complete obituary please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020