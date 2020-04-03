Services
Schmidt Funeral Home - West Bend
629 Cedar Street
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2301
For more information about
Thomas Thelen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Thelen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Thelen


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Thelen Notice
Thomas Thelen

West Bend - age 89 of West Bend, April 1, 2020. Loving husband of Gladys (nee Boden). Dear father of Gary (Carol), Michael (Susan), Linda (Richard) Goeden and Alan (special friend Bonnie Kolbe). Further survived by 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Tom worked for Wisconsin Electric for many years. Private family burial will take place with a public memorial service at a later date. For complete obituary please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.

The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline