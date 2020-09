Thomas V. HeatonPassed away peacefully on September 2, 2020, at age 94. Beloved husband of Josephine. Loving father of Janet (Rick) Lima and Joanne (Joe) Wickersham; and step-father of Cheri Maniscalco, Susan (Joseph) Balistrieri, and Lynne (James) Plaster. Proud grandfather of Brett. Dear uncle of Jim Miller and Tom (Sue) Miller. Also loved by other family members and friends.Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Friday, September 11, from 11AM-1PM. Service at 1PM. If desired, memorials appreciated to belltowermemorial.org