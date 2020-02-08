|
Thomas W. Anderson
July 21, 1937 -
January 12, 2020
Passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, aged 82. Beloved husband and best Packers-watching and traveling companion of Catherine Anderson (nee Meyer). He will be sorely missed by his sister, Linda (Paul) Egle, brother-in-law Chuck (Cindy) Meyer and sisters-in-law Heidi Kopp (nee Meyer) and Susan Sorensen (nee Meyer). Uncle Tom was further loved by scores of nieces, nephews, great- nieces, great- nephews, godchildren, many, many friends and two lonesome cats.
Proud Navy veteran (USS Valley Forge CVS-45), retired postal worker (Shorewood Branch), Messmer graduate, Tuxedo Trash Talker, Badgerland Striders volunteer, sports car enthusiast, lover of Irish whiskeys, dark beers, Italian operas and dry wines. He loved all festivals and famously cheered on his Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Bucks and all sports car and Formula One races from the comfort of his recliner.
Tom loved a party, so his life will be celebrated at O'Lydia's, 338 South 1st Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday, February 16, 2020, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM. Burial will be private.
Memorials appreciated to the and The US Navy Memorial.
A special thanks to the Aurora Cancer Care folks and to Aurora At Home Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020