Thomas W. Enslin
Tom passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 75 years. He is survived by his loving wife Jayne of 51 years, his beloved children Paul (Sarah) Enslin and Jill (Ken) Nelson, his adored grandchildren Brianna (Hunter) Morris, Emilie (Sam) Kutz, Hunter, Addy, Brandin and Noah and his dear sister Kathy (Chet) Dobbertin. Tom is further survived by two aunts, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his beloved pets Piggy and Raz. Tom is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Dorothy (nee Quesnell) Enslin, his brother Bill Enslin, his grandson Ryan Nelson and his dear friends Rod Wolfe and Denny Julian.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial will be planned at a later date.
