Ivy, Thomas W. Passed away July 15, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Preceded in death by his parents Carvie and Lucille. Beloved husband of Marjorie (nee Martell). Loving dad of Duke, Carvie (Stacey Lang), David, and Lylene. Dear papa of Duke Jr., Ross, Carvie Jr., Lakota, Ava, Maxim, Violet, Hattie, and Kemper. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Veteran of the United States Navy. Funeral services will be held Monday July 29, 2019 at 11:30 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Monday at the funeral home 10:00 am until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019