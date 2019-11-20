Services
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
1919 54th Street
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
1919 54th Street
View Map
Entombment
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
All Saints Mausoleum
3300 Springbrook Rd
Pleasant Prairie, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kedzierski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas W. Kedzierski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas W. Kedzierski Notice
Thomas W. Kedzierski

Big Bend - Thomas W. Kedzierski, age 70, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Funeral services honoring Tom's life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, 3300 Springbrook Rd., Pleasant Prairie, WI. A visitation for Tom will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Complete obituary information will be made available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3720 39th Avenue, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144, 262-658-4101. Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Piasecki Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline