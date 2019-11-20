|
|
Thomas W. Kedzierski
Big Bend - Thomas W. Kedzierski, age 70, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Funeral services honoring Tom's life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, 3300 Springbrook Rd., Pleasant Prairie, WI. A visitation for Tom will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
