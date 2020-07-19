1/
Thomas W. Kuchta
Thomas W. Kuchta

Elm Grove - Passed away on July 14, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Ilona (Nee Werner) for 57 years. Dearest father of Michelle Kuchta and Stacey Setzer. Loving grandfather of Alexander and Broderick Setzer. Survived by one brother, James.

Tom took great joy in his work as Tax Partner with Price Waterhouse. Following his retirement, Tom served the Lord faithfully as Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church, St. Louis Missouri.

The Private Entombment will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to The Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
