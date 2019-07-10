Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Stoiber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas W. "Tom" Stoiber


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Thomas W. "Tom" Stoiber Notice
Stoiber, Thomas "Tom" W. Found peace on Saturday, July 6, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband of Maria. Proud father of Thomas (Paula), Don (Deborah) and John (Debra) Stoiber. Loving grandpa of James, Matthew, Timothy, Michael, Jessica, TJ and Morgan. Great grandfather of Madeline and Rebecca. Further survived by other family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, July 12, 2019, 5-8PM. Mass of Christian Burial at ST. JOSEPHS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12130 W. Center St., Wauwatosa, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11AM. Burial and military honors to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Tom served in the United States Navy for 4 years. He was an avid golfer.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline