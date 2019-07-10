|
Stoiber, Thomas "Tom" W. Found peace on Saturday, July 6, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband of Maria. Proud father of Thomas (Paula), Don (Deborah) and John (Debra) Stoiber. Loving grandpa of James, Matthew, Timothy, Michael, Jessica, TJ and Morgan. Great grandfather of Madeline and Rebecca. Further survived by other family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, July 12, 2019, 5-8PM. Mass of Christian Burial at ST. JOSEPHS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12130 W. Center St., Wauwatosa, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11AM. Burial and military honors to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Tom served in the United States Navy for 4 years. He was an avid golfer.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019