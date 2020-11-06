Thomas Wayne KreklowDelafield, WI - 71,passed away unexpectedly October 31, 2020 after complications following surgery. Born to Anola and Frank Kreklow of Adell, WI. 1967 Random Lake High School graduate. 1972 University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate and member of Delta Sigma Pi fraternity. Lifelong career in banking with Hopkins Savings & Loan, Federated, Firstar, US Bank and BMO Harris. He was Board President of the Institute of Financial Education Board from 1989-1991; where he met the love of his life, Dawn. They married in 1992, and were blessed with two wonderful children, Andrew (26) and Kayla (25). Tom was an avid Badgers, Packers, a Rolling Stones fan, and was unendingly devoted to his cherished family and loved them "with all of his heart". Tom "Dallas" changed the lives of everyone he touched and he made a point to remain in contact with his classmates, fraternity brothers and friends. Tom is survived by Dawn, his loving wife of 28 years; son Andrew; daughter Kayla; sister Denise Kreklow; mother-in-law Carol Hofmann; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mark and Dianne Buchholtz; nephew Chad Buchholtz; niece Stephanie (Scott) Baginski; grandnieces Julia and Sophia Baginski; other relatives and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Gerald Hofmann; and other beloved relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be virtual only. Please visit the website of Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home for a link to this virtual service. The link will be available for 90 days to view at any time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family will be used for a tribute in Tom's name.