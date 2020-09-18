Thomas Wesley "Tim" Juday



Thomas Wesley "Tim" Juday, 92, died peacefully on September 16, 2020, following a heart attack. Tim spent his last years at Tudor Oaks Senior Living Community in Muskego, WI, where he lived very happily.



Tim was born on March 19, 1928, in Rhinelander to Ida (nee Thurston) and Wesley Juday. He attended Rhinelander High School, and was a Navy veteran, serving stateside near the end of World War II. Tim then graduated from college with a degree in English. Upon graduation, Tim married Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Jensen) in Milwaukee, WI.



In 1958, Tim bought a company called Tincher Products in Milwaukee. He grew it from a 2-employee operation into a business with a worldwide reach. He retired after 50 years as chairman of the board, and today Imprex continues as a family business with 50 employees. Tim held numerous U.S. Patents for work-related equipment.



Throughout his life, Tim loved the North Woods, and frequently visited "The Cottage" in Land O' Lakes. Many of his hobbies expressed his creativity, and included photography, "wine"-making, and woodworking. His coup de grace was writing Imprex's yearly "Harried Executive's Old Fashioned, Inspirational, Hang-Up Calendar." The calendar was wildly popular with business associates, friends, and family. It was hilarious.



Tim is survived by his children Jean (Charles) Konnow, Catherine (James) Sinkovits, Robert (Kathleen) Juday, Lisa Juday, and Constance Juday; as well as nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by Betty in 2017; sister, Elizabeth "Bunny" Fabry; brother, Eugene "Tug" Juday; and his parents.



Many thanks to the kind staff at Tudor Oaks Senior Living Community in Muskego, WI, for their care.



Due to COVID-19, services will be postponed. In Tim's memory, please consider a donation to The University of Wisconsin Center for Limnology, to sustain the study of freshwater sciences. To make a gift by check, please make the check payable to "UW Foundation - Limnology" and send it to:



UW Foundation



U.S. Bank Lockbox



PO Box 78807



Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807









