Thomas "Tom" WilkersonWest Bend - 78, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Sun. Oct. 18, 2020.A funeral service is remembrance of Tom will be held on Sat., Oct. 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sat. from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Tom's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com