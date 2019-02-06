Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Boelk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas William Boelk


1950 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Thomas William Boelk Notice
Boelk, Thomas William Of Waukesha, previously of Brookfield, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Born on May 26, 1950. Tom was a loving brother to Judy Fanning, Jane Olbeter, Jim (Cindy) Boelk, Darryl "DJ" (Pam) Boelk, Amy (Wally) Klapper, and Terese (Brad) Antoniak. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Bill and Tootie Boelk, and sister Alice Rehlinger. He will be missed by extended family and customers from BiltRite Furniture where he was in sales for over 25 years, and also his brothers from Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity - Whitewater, where he served in many leadership and advisory roles since his college years there. He will be further missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and four-legged friends. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Sunday, February 10, from 1-2:45PM. Service at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to HAWS.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now