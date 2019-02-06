|
Boelk, Thomas William Of Waukesha, previously of Brookfield, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Born on May 26, 1950. Tom was a loving brother to Judy Fanning, Jane Olbeter, Jim (Cindy) Boelk, Darryl "DJ" (Pam) Boelk, Amy (Wally) Klapper, and Terese (Brad) Antoniak. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Bill and Tootie Boelk, and sister Alice Rehlinger. He will be missed by extended family and customers from BiltRite Furniture where he was in sales for over 25 years, and also his brothers from Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity - Whitewater, where he served in many leadership and advisory roles since his college years there. He will be further missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and four-legged friends. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Sunday, February 10, from 1-2:45PM. Service at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to HAWS.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019