Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Old St. Mary's Catholic Church
844 N. Broadway,
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:30 PM
Old St. Mary's Catholic Church
844 N. Broadway,
Milwaukee, WI
Thomas Wojciuk


1948 - 2019
Thomas Wojciuk Notice
Thomas Wojciuk

Milwaukee - Age 70 years. Sept. 22, 2019. Husband of Alice. Proud father of Amy (Erran) Bennett and Daniel Wojciuk. Dear grandpa of Max and Cooper Bennett. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Old St. Mary's Catholic Church, 844 N. Broadway, Milwaukee from 5:00 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30 PM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Mr. Wojciuk was a retired employee of J M Brennan, Inc. Mechanical Contractors.

A special thank you to Dr. Matthew Connolly and the Horizon Homecare Staff for their compassionate care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
