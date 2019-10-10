|
|
Thomas "Tommy" Ziolkowski
Milwaukee - Thomas "Tommy" Ziolkowski succumbed to cancer surrounded by his family on October 4th, 2019. Tommy was born on March 20th, 1942 to John and Anna Ziolkowski in Milwaukee, WI, the youngest of six children. Tommy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Ziolkowski (Zelmer) and his four children, Denise (Leonard) Konsella, Daniel (Pam) Ziolkowski, DonnaLee (Ron) Mikalsen and DeAnna (Dave) Grebe. Further survived by grandchildren, Jason, Amy, David, Michael, Shannon (Andrew), Tanya (Mike), Johnny (Erika) and Alex (Amanda); great-grandchildren KayLee, Antonio and Liam. Also survived by brother John Ziolkowski, nieces and nephews and an abundance of great nieces and nephews. Tommy was preceded in death by his brothers Leonard Koceja, Tony Ziolkowski, sisters, Patsy Datka and Betty VanGilder, Mother and Father Law; Loretta and Louis Zelmer as well as cherished brother and sister in-laws. After a period of hard manufacturing work, Tommy was a jack of all trades. Of all the things people remember most about Tommy, outside of his love of family, was his love of music. Tommy was a self-taught musician at a very young age. He loved Country music "when country was country". Tommy enjoyed pulling out his guitar and numerous other instruments at any family gathering for all to enjoy. Tommy was a member of the The Saddle Tramps for many years, playing at many local weddings, festivals, etc., which are times he reminisced about often with his family. A special thank you to the Aurora at Home Hospice team that cared for Tommy. Lindsey, Jill and Gerry. With our deepest expression of love to Gerry who cared for Tommy these last several months, a memorable bond was created between the two that the family will forever remember. Special thanks to Zilber Hospice for their loving care and support to not only Tommy but to his entire family during those final days. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 19th, 2019. Visitation will be from 1:00PM until 3:00PM, with a prayer service at 3:00PM at Schaff Funeral Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019