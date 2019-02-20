|
McHenry, Thoraine L. (Nee Steen) Passed away and is reunited with her husband, Lynn of 56 years on Friday, February 15, 2019, age 84. The baby of the family is back in fold with her parents, siblings and her daughter, Karen. Loving and caring mother of Bruce (Elisa) and Lori (Brian) Handeland. Additionally, she loved and was loved by 4 grandchildren, Joshua (Jennie), Jamie (Kyle), Jessie (Jeff) and Luke, along with 6 great-grandchildren, Landon, Cailin, Jack, Jayden, Jeremy and baby Mayer. Further survived by many cherished family and friends. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 25, 2019, 10-11AM. Funeral Service at 11AM. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019