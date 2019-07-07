|
Hausman, Thurlow "Hans" M. Died peacefully at home on Monday, July 1, 2019, age 88. Husband of Catherine for 63 years. Father of Tom (Lisa), Mike (Kimberly) and Patrice Rhodes (Kerry Zimmerman). Grandpa of Dan, Nick, Mitch, Abbie and Sophie. Great Grandpa of Tegan and Kaleb. Further survived by step grandson Christopher, other family members and friends. Gathering will be held at QUEEN OF APOSTLES CHURCH, N35W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 9-11AM. Memorial Mass at 11AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019