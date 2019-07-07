Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Thurlow Hausman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thurlow M. "Hans" Hausman

Add a Memory
Thurlow M. "Hans" Hausman Notice
Hausman, Thurlow "Hans" M. Died peacefully at home on Monday, July 1, 2019, age 88. Husband of Catherine for 63 years. Father of Tom (Lisa), Mike (Kimberly) and Patrice Rhodes (Kerry Zimmerman). Grandpa of Dan, Nick, Mitch, Abbie and Sophie. Great Grandpa of Tegan and Kaleb. Further survived by step grandson Christopher, other family members and friends. Gathering will be held at QUEEN OF APOSTLES CHURCH, N35W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 9-11AM. Memorial Mass at 11AM.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline